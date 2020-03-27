  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 27 16:43

    Admiralteiskie Verfi launches lead freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 built for Russian Fishery Company

    On 27 March 2020, Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) launched the lead large freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 for Russian Fishery Company, says Marine Engineering Bureau, the series designer.

    Engineering Center of Vympel Design Bureau is in charge of working design documentation under the project.

    According to RFC, the ceremony featured a minimal number of participants in compliance with recommendations amid the current epidemiological situation.

    When speaking at the ceremony, RFC General Director Victor Litvinenko said: “The launching of the first ship in a series of ten super trawlers ordered by Russian Fishery Company clearly confirms efficiency of incentive measures foreseen  by the investment quota programme as well as domestic shipbuilding industry’s current capabilities and successful future. According to him, the lead ship was launched as scheduled with the delivery of the entire series expected in time. “For the first time over a long period, Russian shipyards are loaded with orders for several years”, added Victor Litvinenko.

    The lead ship in the series is named Anatoly Vdovichenko after the veteran of RFC group.

    The ship is intended for catching pelagic and near-bottom pelagic type fish as well as frozen fish production during the voyage with a full cycle of onboard processing.

    The trawlers of Project СТ-192 are intended for catching pollack and herring, their deep and nonwaste processing, storage and transportation to a port. The ship’s freezing hold capacity is about 4,250 cbm.

    Key characteristic of СТ-192 design: LOA – 108.20 m, BOA – 21.0 m, depth – 11.55 m; maximum aft draught – 8.35 m; displacement (loaded) – 11,873 t, , ice class - ICE 1 A; designed speed – 15 knots; main propulsion engine – 8,120 kW; crew – 40; plant personnel – up to 99.

    Class notation - KM  IA Super (hull) Ice 3 (power) AUT 1 REF BWM (T) Fishing vessel by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping .
     
    The ship is to be operated in the Bering Sea, Sea of Okhotsk and adjacent areas.
     
    The ship’s hull is strengthened to comply with IA Super class.
     
    The ship will be fitted with radio, navigation and fish searching equipment.

    The lead ship of Project СТ-192, Kapitan Vdovichenko, was laid down on 23 January 2019; the second ship in the series, Mechanic Maslak - on 8 April 2019.

    Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and the Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker are under construction. The Company’s staff numbers 6,300 persons. In 2019, the shipyard celebrated its 315th anniversary.

  

