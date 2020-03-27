2020 March 27 16:21

Arthur Sedov appointed as Managing Director of Rosterminalugol

Arthur Sedov has been appointed Managing Director of Rosterminalugol JSC, the largest dedicated coal terminal in the European part of Russia featuring application of hi-tech transshipment technologies, the company says in a press release.

Arthur Sedov has been with Rosterminalugol from 2002. His previous position (from 2007) – Director for Operations.

Arthur Sedov replaces Yevgeny Korban, whose professional experience will be further applied at the position of Advisor to the Managing Director of Rosterminalugol.

Rosterminalugol JSC (port Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) is the largest dedicated coal terminal in the European part of Russia featuring application of hi-tech transshipment technologies. The terminal is intended to supply Russian coal produced by a variety of domestic companies. In 2019, the terminal handled 24.5 million tonnes of coal.

Rosterminalugol features the most advanced equipment including covered railcar dumpers and heaters, stackers and reclaimers, covered container lines and transfer stations, transborders and shiploading machines.

The terminal’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management is confirmed by ISO 14001:2015 certificate “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” Environmental safety at the terminal is ensured by the systems of aspiration, dust suppression, sprinkling, snow generation, and water treatment. Further modernization of the terminal is underway.