  2020 March 27

    The world's most powerful semi-submersible crane vessel receives the largest LNG bunkering in the Port of Rotterdam

    Heerema's Sleipnir, the world's most powerful semi-submersible crane vessel yesterday, received the largest LNG bunkering ever completed. Titan LNG organized the bunkering, using Coral Fraseri, Anthony Veder's LNG carrier in the Port of Rotterdam. A collaboration of four Dutch companies who have united to make history for sustainability in The Netherlands, the company said in its release.

    Sleipnir arrived at the Port of Rotterdam on Sunday, March 22. The vessel came home for the first time following a successful global campaign. The vessel has a wide range of sustainable measures, including being fully outfitted with LED-lighting alongside a hot/cold energy recovery system besides its ability to run on LNG. The use of LNG considerably reduces harmful local emissions and emits less CO2 than other commonly used fuels.

    The total amount of LNG delivered was almost 3,300 metric tons, making this the largest LNG bunkering to have ever taken place. The history-making delivery took less then twenty-four hours to reach completion.

    ‘It is the Port's ambition to be the 'greenest port in the world.' Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, noted that 'never before has a vessel bunkered as much LNG fuel as Sleipnir. I am proud that the vessel bunkered in Port of Rotterdam because that plays tribute to Rotterdam being the ideal LNG hub for import, export, storage, and bunkering.'

    It is essential to note that all companies involved followed the strict government guidelines to protect their workforces during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

