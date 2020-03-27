2020 March 27 15:27

Navigation on middle Volga and Volga-Baltic Canal to be opened ahead of schedule

Navigation season is to be opened ahead of schedule on some parts of inland water ways of Russia due to abnormally warm winter, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Konstantin Anisimov, deputy head of Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency), as saying at the extended meeting of Rosmorrechflot’s Board and Public Council.



In particular, early passage of the locks is planned on the middle Volga and Volga-Baltic Canal: Balakovo – on April 1 (scheduled for April 7), Samara – April 15 (scheduled for April 22), Choboksary – April 21 (scheduled for April 24), Gorodets – April 15 (scheduled for April 25). On the Volga-Baltic Canal and on the Neva river navigation is possible from April 25 if the requests for passage are confirmed.



Transit navigation in the Azov-Don Basin of inland water ways was opened ahead of schedule: the first locking operation within the Kochetkovsky hydrosystem was held on 24 March 2020.

