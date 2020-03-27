2020 March 27 14:40

Severnaya Verf lays down fifth processing trawler of Project 170701 ordered by NOREBO Group

Severnaya Verf shipyard says it has held the keel-laying of yet another processing trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Tuzov, ordered by Alternative JSC (a company of NOREBO Group).

According to Igor Ponomarev, General Director of Severnaya Verf, it is the fifth trawler of Project 170701 under construction at the shipyard.



“Embarking on implementation of this order we have a complete package of design documentation for the hull, outfitting and shipboard systems. Therefore, we will avoid additional works we encountered while building the previous ships”, he said.



Andrey Kiselyov, General Director of Alternative JSC, emphasized that the trawler bear the name of Vasily Tuzov, master of fishing ships of Murmansk trawler fleet.



According to Andrey Kiselyov, the new ship will enhance the capabilities of the company in terms of efficient production and processing of fish while in the sea. The new ship will be involved in fishing of haddock, codfish and other bottom species in the North-Western part of the Atlantic Ocean.



The series of sea-going processing trawlers built by the shipyard for NOREBO will number 10 units. The ships are intended for bottom and pelagic trawling, processing and storage of fish. The ships’ multifunctional fish processing plants are intended for production of fillet, minced fish, fish liver and fish flower.

Key characteristics of 170701 ship: length – 81.6 m, width - 16 m, speed - 15 knots, displacement – 5,500 t, main engine power – 6.2 MW, total production capacity - 150 tonnes of fish per day, freezing capacity - 100 tonnes of fish per day, crew –80.

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group numbers 16 fishing companies in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia. The group’s fleet consists of over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets.