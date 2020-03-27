2020 March 27 15:04

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to provide economic relief to passenger vessel owners and operators

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will provide economic relief to passenger vessel owners and operators, as well as passenger terminal operators, who have seen a drop in passenger volumes due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) outbreak.

In February 2020, MPA announced a 50% port dues concession to passenger vessels from 1 March to 31 August 2020. MPA will now extend the concession for another four months till 31 December 2020. This will be on top of all existing port dues concessions.

MPA will work with passenger terminal operator, Singapore Cruise Centre Pte. Ltd. (SCCPL), to provide support to regional ferry operators. SCCPL has given a 15% rebate to regional ferry operators to offset their monthly rental fees for overnight berthing of vessels and counter rental at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal for three months from March 2020. MPA will provide an additional 35% rebate to these operators, bringing the total rebates to 50%.

MPA will grant passenger terminal operators, SCCPL and SATS-Creuers Cruise Services Pte. Ltd., a 100% waiver of their public licence fees for one year (FY 2019).