2020 March 27 13:55

Russia’s foreign trade cargo to be completely redirected to domestic ports by 2022-2023 - Rosmorrechflot

Russia’s foreign trade cargo will be completely redirected to domestic ports by 2022-2023, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Poshivai, head of Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency), as saying at the extended meeting of Rosmorrechflot’s Board and Public Council.

“Roadmaps have been developed for all major exporters. They include targets and special activities. Provision are made for phase-by-phase redirection (of Russian foreign trade cargo - Ed.) to both the existing terminals of Russian ports and those under construction. It is to be finalized by 2022 excluding hazardous chemicals the redirection of which is to be fully completed by 2023”, said the official.

Aleksandr Poshivai emphasized that transshipment of Russia’s foreign trade cargo via the ports of Baltic states and Ukraine in 2019 reduced by almost 6 million tonnes, year-on-year.

