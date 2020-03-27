2020 March 27 12:28

Port of Gdansk is fully operational

At the moment, cargo handling in the port is carried out smoothly, with proper caution and care for the safety and health of port employees.

In these difficult moments, we are focused on safety and that's why we have decided to provide the highest possible protection of employees against the risk of COVID-19 infection.

We have introduced remote work for the greatest possible number of employees. For those still working in the Company's office, we have installed dispensers with a disinfectant at the entrance to the building and in its passageways. Our employees have been provided with materials for disinfecting keyboards and phones. We have also taken care of shipyard workers, who are equipped with personal protective equipment (disinfection liquid).

We have decided to increase the frequency and precision of disinfection, especially in areas frequently touched. We are in constant contact with the medical centre, which supports our Company and we electronically transfer essential information related to the virus.

In our facilities we also use a non-contact thermometer for temperature measurement.

Currently and until further notice, all business trips, both domestic and foreign have been cancelled. Moreover, we have reduced to an absolute minimum all visits and internal meetings that gather more than 5 people. We have replaced them with online meetings and teleconferences.

We have organised a special quarantine room, assigned for an employee suspected of coronavirus infection.

In order to combat coronavirus pandemic, the Port of Gdansk has implemented measures in line with the recommendations of the Chief Sanitary Inspector and the Director of Maritime Office in Gdynia. Regardless of the above measures, port operators implemented their own internal procedures. Most of them restricted access to their port facilities and introduced the temperature measurement for employees and visitors entering the port area.

The scope of personnel protection varies and depends on the needs of the operator. All crews of ships entering the port are subject to control carried out by the Border Guards and the temperature measured by the State Fire Service.

"Passenger information cards" have been also introduced and they must be completed by each passenger of a ferry arriving to/departing the port of Gdansk and Gdynia.

Additionally, the Port of Gdansk Authority is in constant touch with the State Border Sanitary Inspector in Gdynia to monitor the epidemic situation in the Port of Gdansk.

Control procedures introduced in the Port of Gdansk provide currently an appropriate protection against coronavirus infection.