  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 27 11:33

    Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch takes measures to prevent COVID-2019 spread

    In order to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) the FSUE “Rosmorport” Arkhangelsk Branch has introduced a regime of high alert, Rosmorport says in a press release.

    Pursuant to FSUE “Rosmorport” Order No. 93 of March 20, 2020 an emergency operation center has been set up to take urgent measures aimed at preventing the infection spread.

    Daily disinfection procedures are performed at the premises of the administrative building and facilities of the Arkhangelsk Branch subdivisions and services. Periodic ventilation and air decontamination are organized. Restrictions have been imposed upon using conditioning systems at the premises where employees of the branch work. The branch management is discussing a possibility to allow the personnel to work in remote access mode under self-isolation if the epidemiological situation aggravates.

    The branch employees have been informed on the need to observe safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of the infection. In order to prevent mass gathering at entryways of the Arkhangelsk Branch buildings the working hours have been changed for certain employees of the branch. Daily monitoring is performed to control the physical condition of all employees, and infrared thermometers are used at entryways to screen the personnel of the branch.

    Due to the coronavirus preventive measures the reception of citizens on non-official issues has been restricted. In order to minimize access to the branch’s administrative building by representatives of the messenger service, incoming correspondence is received at the entryway in a special ward. The Arkhangelsk Branch takes necessary measures to ensure reliability and safety of the fleet, the functioning of coastal navigation safety systems and render high-quality services for pilotage and icebreaker support for vessels, and minimize risks of employees’ contamination. Shift-type working hours have been introduced on ships and at the branch’s subdivisions, working hours are reduced. Pilots of the branch have all the necessary equipment, such as respirators, one-use work uniforms, gloves, safety glasses and disinfection means. While visiting vessels which arrive from coronavirus-infected countries states pilots will strictly obey instructions in order to exclude contamination.

    The emergency response center of the Arkhangelsk Branch regularly monitors the situation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and works out additional sanitary and epidemiological measures due to the change of the situation.

Другие новости по темам: Covid-19, Rosmorport  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 27

14:40 Severnaya Verf lays down fifth processing trawler of Project 170701 ordered by NOREBO Group
14:16 VPower Group is new distributor for Rolls-Royce’s MTU solutions in China
13:55 Russia’s foreign trade cargo to be completely redirected to domestic ports by 2022-2023 - Rosmorrechflot
13:06 Russian bunkering market meets demand for low-sulphur fuel – RF Transport Ministry
12:28 Port of Gdansk is fully operational
11:33 Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch takes measures to prevent COVID-2019 spread
11:09 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v P. S. Palios with C Transport
10:35 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 27
10:32 69th navigation season opened in Volga-Don Basin of inland water ways
10:09 Fincantieri extends work stoppage in all its Military and Cruise Vessels production plants and offices from March 30th
09:54 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.68% to $26.52, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.86% to $23.02
09:39 Launching ceremony held for lead shallow-draft dry cargo barge of Project RDB20
09:20 Synergy Group calls for collective action on shipping’s coronavirus crewing crisis
09:11 Baltic Dry Index is down to 569 points

2020 March 26

18:36 MHI-MME first receives MET-MBII turbochargers first order
18:05 DNV GL’s remote surveys surge with 15,000 completed since launch
17:50 IAPH welcomes new member port from Canada
17:36 CMA CGM completes a first transaction relating to the sale of eight port terminals to Terminal Link for USD 815 million in cash
17:16 Höegh LNG announces amendment and restatement of the FSRU Independence debt facility and a new interim LNGC timecharter
17:05 OOCL announces additional withdrawal of Trans-Pacific sailings in April 2020
16:43 RF Government approves Transport Strategy till 2035
16:28 Measures introduced for Nevsky Shipyard staff to prevent spread of Covid -19
16:24 Customised Wärtsilä ship design chosen for two new P&O ships
16:20 MAN Cryo develops liquefied methane terminal in Swedish port city Oxelösund
16:05 COSCO SHIPPING Ports announces FY2019 results
15:37 PDP Institute of Admiral Makarov SUMIS undertakes measures to prevent spread of Covid-19
15:30 APM Terminals issues North America COVID-19 update
15:15 World Maritime University and International Union of Marine Insurance sign Memorandum of Understanding
14:52 North Sea Port takes further action to keep port operational along Ghent and Zealand side
14:13 Delo Group is to consolidate 99.6% of PJSC TransContainer
13:44 Bunker prices continue going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:21 Expansion of infrastructure for coal exports via port of Vysotsk approved by Glavgosexpertiza
12:48 Blagoveshchensk shipyard named after October Revolution laid down yet another hydrographic ship of Project 19910
12:10 BC Ferries announces fuel rebate
11:29 Murmansk Commercial Seaport completed construction of wind and dust barriers
11:00 Busan Port cooperates with the government, operators and workers to prevent COVID-19 infection
10:52 Panama Canal adopts measures to guarantee sustained operations amid COVID-19
10:38 Ministry of Transport and Communications of Finland to amend decrees on road ferries, manning of ships and certification of seafarers
10:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 26
10:04 Finnpilot reports on its preparation for COVID-19
09:41 Tallink Grupp Supervisory Board members waive remuneration
09:23 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.62% to $27.22, Light Sweet Crude – down 1.51% to $24.12
09:09 Baltic Dry Index is down to 582 points

2020 March 25

18:06 The European Commission prolongs the validity of block exemption for liner shipping consortia
17:52 Rosmorrechflot issues draft public declaration of its key goals and priorities for 2020
17:35 CE Delft study confirms bio and synthetic LNG provide a viable pathway towards decarbonisation
17:21 About 30 warships and vessels of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet to take part in tactical exercises
17:05 Liberian Registry, RINA and d’Amico leverage remote technologies for vessel inspections in response to COVID-19
16:50 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet completed unofficial visit to Indonesia
16:35 Maersk Product Tankers delivers improved financial results and makes strategic progress in 2019
16:22 Tallinna Sadam comments regarding COVID-19 impact to its operations and results
16:04 Chevron Marine Cloud Solutions to support shipping’s digital transformation
15:34 Wärtsilä advances future fuel capabilities with first ammonia tests
15:03 CMA CGM launches SEAPRIORITY Go
14:40 Port of Antwerp Covid-19 Taskforce confirms that port is 100% operational
14:21 ABP invests in a fleet of electric forklifts at the Port of Hull
14:03 Fugro partners with SEA-KIT International to develop new range of uncrewed surface vessels
13:52 FESCO and Rail Cargo Logistics-RUS organized first delivery of oil in flexitanks from Krasnoyarsk Territory to China
13:32 HHLA expects strong decrease in earnings due to 2020 coronavirus pandemic
13:28 Saimaa Canal to open on 30 March 2020 for cargo traffic