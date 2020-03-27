2020 March 27 11:33

Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch takes measures to prevent COVID-2019 spread

In order to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) the FSUE “Rosmorport” Arkhangelsk Branch has introduced a regime of high alert, Rosmorport says in a press release.

Pursuant to FSUE “Rosmorport” Order No. 93 of March 20, 2020 an emergency operation center has been set up to take urgent measures aimed at preventing the infection spread.

Daily disinfection procedures are performed at the premises of the administrative building and facilities of the Arkhangelsk Branch subdivisions and services. Periodic ventilation and air decontamination are organized. Restrictions have been imposed upon using conditioning systems at the premises where employees of the branch work. The branch management is discussing a possibility to allow the personnel to work in remote access mode under self-isolation if the epidemiological situation aggravates.

The branch employees have been informed on the need to observe safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of the infection. In order to prevent mass gathering at entryways of the Arkhangelsk Branch buildings the working hours have been changed for certain employees of the branch. Daily monitoring is performed to control the physical condition of all employees, and infrared thermometers are used at entryways to screen the personnel of the branch.

Due to the coronavirus preventive measures the reception of citizens on non-official issues has been restricted. In order to minimize access to the branch’s administrative building by representatives of the messenger service, incoming correspondence is received at the entryway in a special ward. The Arkhangelsk Branch takes necessary measures to ensure reliability and safety of the fleet, the functioning of coastal navigation safety systems and render high-quality services for pilotage and icebreaker support for vessels, and minimize risks of employees’ contamination. Shift-type working hours have been introduced on ships and at the branch’s subdivisions, working hours are reduced. Pilots of the branch have all the necessary equipment, such as respirators, one-use work uniforms, gloves, safety glasses and disinfection means. While visiting vessels which arrive from coronavirus-infected countries states pilots will strictly obey instructions in order to exclude contamination.

The emergency response center of the Arkhangelsk Branch regularly monitors the situation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and works out additional sanitary and epidemiological measures due to the change of the situation.