2020 March 27 11:09

Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v P. S. Palios with C Transport

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v P. S. Palios, for a period of about thirteen (13) months to maximum fifteen (15) months, the company said in its release. The gross charter rate is US$6,000 per day for the first thirty five (35) days of the charter period and US$12,050 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 5% commission paid to third parties. The charter commenced on March 24, 2020.

The “P. S. Palios” is a 179,134 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.31 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.52 years.

About the Company

