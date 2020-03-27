  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 27 11:09

    Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v P. S. Palios with C Transport

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v P. S. Palios, for a period of about thirteen (13) months to maximum fifteen (15) months, the company said in its release. The gross charter rate is US$6,000 per day for the first thirty five (35) days of the charter period and US$12,050 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 5% commission paid to third parties. The charter commenced on March 24, 2020.

    The “P. S. Palios” is a 179,134 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

    This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.31 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.52 years.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Другие новости по темам: Diana Shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 27

14:40 Severnaya Verf lays down fifth processing trawler of Project 170701 ordered by NOREBO Group
14:16 VPower Group is new distributor for Rolls-Royce’s MTU solutions in China
13:55 Russia’s foreign trade cargo to be completely redirected to domestic ports by 2022-2023 - Rosmorrechflot
13:06 Russian bunkering market meets demand for low-sulphur fuel – RF Transport Ministry
12:28 Port of Gdansk is fully operational
11:33 Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch takes measures to prevent COVID-2019 spread
11:09 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v P. S. Palios with C Transport
10:35 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 27
10:32 69th navigation season opened in Volga-Don Basin of inland water ways
10:09 Fincantieri extends work stoppage in all its Military and Cruise Vessels production plants and offices from March 30th
09:54 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.68% to $26.52, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.86% to $23.02
09:39 Launching ceremony held for lead shallow-draft dry cargo barge of Project RDB20
09:20 Synergy Group calls for collective action on shipping’s coronavirus crewing crisis
09:11 Baltic Dry Index is down to 569 points

2020 March 26

18:36 MHI-MME first receives MET-MBII turbochargers first order
18:05 DNV GL’s remote surveys surge with 15,000 completed since launch
17:50 IAPH welcomes new member port from Canada
17:36 CMA CGM completes a first transaction relating to the sale of eight port terminals to Terminal Link for USD 815 million in cash
17:16 Höegh LNG announces amendment and restatement of the FSRU Independence debt facility and a new interim LNGC timecharter
17:05 OOCL announces additional withdrawal of Trans-Pacific sailings in April 2020
16:43 RF Government approves Transport Strategy till 2035
16:28 Measures introduced for Nevsky Shipyard staff to prevent spread of Covid -19
16:24 Customised Wärtsilä ship design chosen for two new P&O ships
16:20 MAN Cryo develops liquefied methane terminal in Swedish port city Oxelösund
16:05 COSCO SHIPPING Ports announces FY2019 results
15:37 PDP Institute of Admiral Makarov SUMIS undertakes measures to prevent spread of Covid-19
15:30 APM Terminals issues North America COVID-19 update
15:15 World Maritime University and International Union of Marine Insurance sign Memorandum of Understanding
14:52 North Sea Port takes further action to keep port operational along Ghent and Zealand side
14:13 Delo Group is to consolidate 99.6% of PJSC TransContainer
13:44 Bunker prices continue going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:21 Expansion of infrastructure for coal exports via port of Vysotsk approved by Glavgosexpertiza
12:48 Blagoveshchensk shipyard named after October Revolution laid down yet another hydrographic ship of Project 19910
12:10 BC Ferries announces fuel rebate
11:29 Murmansk Commercial Seaport completed construction of wind and dust barriers
11:00 Busan Port cooperates with the government, operators and workers to prevent COVID-19 infection
10:52 Panama Canal adopts measures to guarantee sustained operations amid COVID-19
10:38 Ministry of Transport and Communications of Finland to amend decrees on road ferries, manning of ships and certification of seafarers
10:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 26
10:04 Finnpilot reports on its preparation for COVID-19
09:41 Tallink Grupp Supervisory Board members waive remuneration
09:23 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.62% to $27.22, Light Sweet Crude – down 1.51% to $24.12
09:09 Baltic Dry Index is down to 582 points

2020 March 25

18:06 The European Commission prolongs the validity of block exemption for liner shipping consortia
17:52 Rosmorrechflot issues draft public declaration of its key goals and priorities for 2020
17:35 CE Delft study confirms bio and synthetic LNG provide a viable pathway towards decarbonisation
17:21 About 30 warships and vessels of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet to take part in tactical exercises
17:05 Liberian Registry, RINA and d’Amico leverage remote technologies for vessel inspections in response to COVID-19
16:50 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet completed unofficial visit to Indonesia
16:35 Maersk Product Tankers delivers improved financial results and makes strategic progress in 2019
16:22 Tallinna Sadam comments regarding COVID-19 impact to its operations and results
16:04 Chevron Marine Cloud Solutions to support shipping’s digital transformation
15:34 Wärtsilä advances future fuel capabilities with first ammonia tests
15:03 CMA CGM launches SEAPRIORITY Go
14:40 Port of Antwerp Covid-19 Taskforce confirms that port is 100% operational
14:21 ABP invests in a fleet of electric forklifts at the Port of Hull
14:03 Fugro partners with SEA-KIT International to develop new range of uncrewed surface vessels
13:52 FESCO and Rail Cargo Logistics-RUS organized first delivery of oil in flexitanks from Krasnoyarsk Territory to China
13:32 HHLA expects strong decrease in earnings due to 2020 coronavirus pandemic
13:28 Saimaa Canal to open on 30 March 2020 for cargo traffic