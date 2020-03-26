2020 March 26 16:43

RF Government approves Transport Strategy till 2035

The Government of the Russian Federation says it has approved the Transport Strategy till 2035. As Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh said at the meeting of RF Government, “the time of cargo delivery by international transport corridors should be reduced. That is to be achieved through building up throughput capacity of railway approaches to ports, enhancement of ports’ production capacity, construction and modernization of most loaded state border checkpoints”.



According to the Minister, special attention will be paid to introduction of innovations, digital technologies, electronic document management and safety.