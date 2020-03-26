2020 March 26 18:36

MHI-MME first receives MET-MBII turbochargers first order

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd. (MHI-MME) received first order for MET33MBII turbochargers for 12PC2-6B engines manufactured by JFE Engineering Corporation, the company said in its release.

It will be equipped in the main engines for two Ro-Pax vessels newly built by Naikai Zosen Corporation and owned by Miyazaki Car Ferry Co., Ltd.. Delivery schedule is October 2020 for the first ship and February 2021 for the second.

MET-MBII series, a new type of axial turbocharger for achieving a further increase in air flow volume while maintaining the reliability and ease of maintenance of the MET-MB turbocharger which has more than 2,000 units delivery record. The MET-MBII turbocharger provides 16% larger air flow volume than the MET-MB series, which leads one or two models more compact compared to previous models. MHI-MME will continue to expand its global sales and aims to top share of the turbochargers market.