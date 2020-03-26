2020 March 26 16:24

Customised Wärtsilä ship design chosen for two new P&O ships

The technology group Wärtsilä has been selected to provide the design for two new bulk and container carriers, the company said in its release. The ships are being built for Dubai based P&O Maritime Logistics at the Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding yard in China. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in January 2020. There is an option for a third vessel to the same Wärtsilä design.

The special purpose customised design takes into consideration the specific operating conditions and limitations the ships will encounter. Built to operate along the Fly River and coastal areas near Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea, the vessels will need to be capable of manoeuvring in narrow and shallow waters, while at the same time having maximised cargo capacity and deadweight.

“Our experience in delivering efficient, customised designs was tremendously important in the award of this contract. Also, the fact that we have earlier designed a vessel for P&O that successfully meets the same operational challenges in Papua New Guinea, very much counted in our favour,” says Tomaz Nabergoj, Director, Ship Design, Wärtsilä Marine.

“It has been our pleasure to work with Wärtsilä on the ship design for this project. Their cooperation enabled us to evaluate and select the best design solution, taking into consideration the size and propulsion configuration. The customised design selected fully meets our needs and expectations,” said John Connor, Head of Australia and PNG at P&O Maritime Logistics.

The 90 metres long, 5400 DWT ships will have a nominal container capacity of 229 units. The first vessel is scheduled to be delivered by Q3 2021.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.