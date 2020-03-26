2020 March 26 16:20

MAN Cryo develops liquefied methane terminal in Swedish port city Oxelösund

OxGas, a company fully owned by the Port of Oxelösund in Sweden has commissioned MAN Energy Solutions to act as “owners engineer” in the development and construction of a multi-functional terminal for liquefied methane-based fuels in the port of Oxelösund, the company said in its release.

The terminal will be designed to feed both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and green methane derived from bio gas to SSAB ’s steel production in Oxelösund, and to re-distribute it via train and trailers to other parts of Sweden.

The terminal will also feature a bunkering solution enabling vessels to bunker LNG and other methane-based fuels in the port of Oxelösund directly from the terminal. OxGas has engaged MAN Energy Solutions to support them in the development of a class leading functionality, designed and built to offer excellent operational performance and flexibility for the future.

MAN Energy Solutions competence center for Cryogenic solutions MAN Cryo is based in Gothenburg, headed by Louise Andersson. “We are very proud of having been selected to support OxGas in their development of a new terminal in the port of Oxelösund,” said Andersson. “We have been closely involved in the development of previous LNG terminal projects in Sweden and we look forward to support OxGas and the Port of Oxelösund in the development of their new business.”



MAN Energy Solutions took over fuel-gas specialist Cryo AB in 2015 and fully integrated it into its business. Under the brand MAN Cryo, the company offers since then systems for the storage, distribution and handling of liquefied gases.



