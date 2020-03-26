  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 26 17:50

    IAPH welcomes new member port from Canada

    International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) says the Port of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada has joined IAPH (Capt. Allan Gray, President & CEO).  The port is a regional economic engine, generating 15,000 jobs and contributing over $1.97 billion in economic impact.  The world’s largest shipping lines call on the Port of Halifax, connecting the port to more than 150 countries. The beautiful Halifax Seaport is a premier destination, attracting more than 1.3 million visitors each year. Collaborating and working with strong partners and stakeholders, the Port community continues to deliver excellent service.

