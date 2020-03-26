2020 March 26 16:28

Measures introduced for Nevsky Shipyard staff to prevent spread of Covid -19

By the order of the Director General of «Nevsky Shipyard» LLC, a Commission for the implementation of measures for the prevention and control of the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) was established and started working, says press center of the shipbuilding company.

Since the very beginning of the pandemic, the Nevsky Shipyard has designed and implemented a set of measures to protect its staff in view of the evolving developments in the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Commission's approach in the management of this crisis has been to take all possible precautionary measures based on facts and scientific evidence, in consultation with the Rospotrebnadzor and in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO)

These precautionary measures first and foremost aim at containing the spread of the virus and to reduce the risk of infection of our staff while ensuring business continuity.

The Commission is monitoring the situation closely and stands ready to review or introduce further measures if need be.