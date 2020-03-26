2020 March 26 15:15

World Maritime University and International Union of Marine Insurance sign Memorandum of Understanding

The World Maritime University (WMU), established within the framework of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and the International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding their mutual interests in the field of maritime and oceans, the development of expertise, the protection of the marine environment and the building of capacity worldwide, WMU says in a press release.

Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, WMU President, hailed the signing of the MoU as an important partnership with industry leaders. “This MoU with the globally recognized International Union of Marine Insurance establishes an invaluable partnership. Experts from both IUMI and WMU will collaborate to deliver the highest standard in marine insurance education for students studying in the WMU Marine Insurance Law & Practice Postgraduate Diploma programme, in particular. WMU students in the Malmö MSc will also benefit from this important capacity building focused partnership.”

Mr. Lars Lange, General Secretary of IUMI stated, “A major challenge we face as global marine insurers is a need to bring in new talent. We need high quality, well-educated professionals ready to engage in a constantly evolving business environment that is adjusting to the needs of the digital age. IUMI’s cooperation with the WMU is an enabler to provide excellence in education for marine underwriters from around the world.”

Areas of agreement within the MoU include IUMI’s cooperation in the delivery of WMU’s Marine Insurance Law & Practice Postgraduate Diploma programme. This long-established programme has been comprehensively updated and revised for students joining in 2020. It offers an outstanding academic foundation for professionals in the marine insurance industry to develop their expertise and their careers, as well as professionals planning to move into the field of marine insurance. The agreement also provides for an IUMI Bursary for WMU Postgraduate Diploma in Marine Insurance and Practice.