2020 March 26 13:44

Bunker prices continue going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are showing a slight decrease.

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $160 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $470 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $250.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of heavy fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The bunkering companies have to fix fuel prices not to go into the red.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

Bunker prices at the port of Singapore:

- IFO-380 НS - $185

- VLSFO 0,5% - $270

- MGO - $290

From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

Subscribe for IAA PortNews bunker prices review snitko@portnews.ru Upon request it will be provided in English.