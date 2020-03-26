2020 March 26 13:21

Expansion of infrastructure for coal exports via port of Vysotsk approved by Glavgosexpertiza

Saint-Petersburg branch of Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) has approved the design documentation on the second phase of works for extension of the existing and construction of additional receiving/departure tracks at the Vysotsk station of the Oktyabrskaya Railway, Glavgosexpertiza says in a press release.



Railway station in Vysotsk (earlier known as Trongzund and Uuras) of the Leningrad Region’s Vyborg District was opened in 1925. As of today there are four receiving/departure tracks and one main track. Vysotsky port’s tracks are also connected to the station.



The project is being implemented under a bilateral agreement between Russian Railways and Port Vysotsky on measures aimed at boosting the port’s throughput and development of the Vysotsk station of Oktyabrskaya Railway, branch of Russian Railways. The project implementation will let increase the port’s annual throughput to 10 million tonnes of coal and generally raise coal exports via the ports of Russia’s North-West.



The works are to be financed by Russian Railways OJSC and Port Vysotsky LLC. The General Designer – Lengiprotrans JSC.



Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in transshipment of Russian coal to the Western Europe. The port’s water area and the approach canal are 12.7 meters deep with the width of the canal totaling 200 metres. In 2019, the port handled 6,301,597 tonnes of cargo.