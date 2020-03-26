2020 March 26 12:48

Blagoveshchensk shipyard named after October Revolution laid down yet another hydrographic ship of Project 19910

Blagoveshchensk, Amur Region based shipyard named after October Revolution says it has laid down a hydrographic ship of Project 19910, Vasily Bubnov, today, 26 March 2020.



The ship is to join RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet in 2023. The Aleksandr Rogotsky, previous hydrographic survey vessel of Project 19910 was laid down in Blagoveshchensk in 2016 and delivered to Hydrographic Service of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet in 2019.



Rear Admiral - Engineer Vasily Bubnov used to head the 5th Department of the hydrometeorological service at the Headquarters of the USSR Navy’s Pacific Fleet.



The shipyard in Blagoveshchensk was founded in 1887. Today, it specializes in building small fishing ships, mid-size catching vessels and auxiliary ships for RF Navy. Recent years have seen the delivery of four hydrographic boats of Project 10920to the Pacific Fleet of RF Navy. The ships are deployed for operation in Primorje, at Sakhalin and Kamchatka. Production facilities of the shipyard let it build the ships with length of 75 meter and more, width of 14 meters and more, unloaded displacement of 1,500 tonnes and more.





