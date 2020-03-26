2020 March 26 11:29

Murmansk Commercial Seaport completed construction of wind and dust barriers

The third, final, phase of the project on construction of wind and dust barriers has been completed at the territory Murmansk Commercial seaport (MMTP JSC). The ceremony dedicated to completion of the large-scale project was attended by Andrey Chibis, Governor of the Murmansk Region, who could view the protection screens intended for reduction of wind erosion, says press center of the Murmansk Government.

The Governor highly appraised the environmental significance of the project for the region and thanked the company management for their active social policy and contribution to preservation of the environment.

The length of the protective structures exceeds 1,500 meters. The barrier is 20 meters high. Total investments in the project exceeded RUB 700 million.

The project on installation of protective structures in Murmansk was implemented under the cooperation agreement signed in 2017 by MMTP, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources. According to Aleksey Rykovanov, General Director of MMTP, the agreement foresees 13 investment projects in the field of environment protection. As of today, the company completed 86% of the planned activities having cut the environmental footprint by over 30 times.