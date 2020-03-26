2020 March 26 12:10

BC Ferries announces fuel rebate

BC Ferries announced a 1.5 per cent fuel rebate effective April 1, passing on recent declines in fuel cost to ferry users.

The company also announced it is delaying annual tariff adjustments in light of the COVID-19 situationand theimpact it is having on customers. BC Ferries closely monitors the price of fuel and applies a rebate or surcharge, or neither, under a regulatory process that is independent of fares.

The recent decrease in the price of fuel allows BC Ferries to introduce a 1.5 percent fuel rebate. At a later time, the tariff adjustment planned for April 1, will go into effect. The date of the tariff adjustments has not been determined.