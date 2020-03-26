2020 March 26 10:52

Panama Canal adopts measures to guarantee sustained operations amid COVID-19

Following the mandatory countrywide lockdown announced by the Panamanian Government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Panama Canal adopted new measures to guarantee the continuity of its operation and prevent the further spread of the virus, safeguarding its workforce and the safety of its customers.

These measures include:

The creation of teams with the necessary staffing levels in order to maintain the safe operation of the waterway and provide continuous service to international trade.

These teams will be transferred to and from their work areas in special transport and in small groups, with the aim of reducing the risk of infection.

Operational shifts will be established to ensure that all workers are adequately rested.

The measures implemented today are in addition to those that have already been implemented to protect employees, customers and crew of ships in transit since the announcement of the global alert for COVID-19, in accordance with Panama Canal regulations and recommendations from the Ministry of Health of Panama (MINSA) and the World Health Organization.

The waterway has also been coordinating with MINSA to navigate the situation and raise awareness among the greater public.

The Panama Canal acknowledges the role it plays in ensuring the global flow of cargo and is working to continue providing a safe and reliable service.

About the Panama Canal

The Panama Canal Authority is an autonomous legal entity of the Republic of Panama in charge of the operation, administration, management, preservation, maintenance, and modernization of the Panama Canal, as well as its activities and related services, so that the Canal may operate in a safe, continuous, efficient manner.