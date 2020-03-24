2020 March 24 13:04

NOVATEK obtains plot of land for construction of LNG transshipment terminal in Murmansk Region

NOVATEK-Murmansk and authorities of closed settlement Vidyayevo have signed an acceptance/transfer certificate for a land plot under the project on construction of an LNG transshipment facility. The terminal is to be located in the Ura bay of the Barents Sea, says press center of the Murmansk Region Duma whose speaker Sergey Dubovoy took part in the meeting of NOVATEK-Murmansk representatives and Vidyayevo authorities.



As it was declared at the meeting, the facility is to be built for optimization of the company’s transportation costs.



In April 2019, RF Government approved the plan for implementation of an investment project “Offshore facility for transshipment of liquefied natural gas in the Murmansk Region”.



The investment project foresees the construction of two floating storage facilities, a berth and a required onshore infrastructure. The project is preliminary estimated at RUB 70 billion and is to be completed in 2023.

In July 2019, RF Government included NOVATEK’s project on construction of LNG terminal in the Murmansk Region into the land-use planning scheme.



PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol “NVTK”.

