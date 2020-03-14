  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 14 12:01

    Saipem S.p.A. launches the buy-back programme for its ordinary shares

    Saipem S.p.A. says it has launched the buy-back programme (the “Programme”) for Saipem ordinary shares, pursuant to art. 5 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 (MAR Regulation), approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2019.

    The Programme regards the buy-back of the Company’s own shares to cover the 2019 allocation of the 2019-2021 Long Term Incentive Plan (the ‘Plan’), as approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2019, pursuant to article 84-bis, paragraph 2 of the Issuers’ Regulation and article 114-bis of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98.

    The same Shareholders’ meeting had approved the buy-back of a maximum number of 10,500,000 treasury shares (equal to approximately 1.038% of the Company’s share capital) in one or more tranches, for a maximum period of 18 months, and for an amount not exceeding Euro 60,000,000.

    At their meeting of October 23, 2019, the Board of Directors set at 7,934,080 the number of treasury shares to be bought back to cover the 2019 allocation of the Plan (equal to approximately 0,785% of the share capital). In order not to exceed the limitations provided by art. 2357, paragraph 3, of the Italian Civil Code, the number of shares to be purchased, and their price, shall take into account the number and value of treasury shares already held by Saipem.

    The treasury share buy-back programme will be carried out in compliance with MAR safe harbour requirements, under the following terms and conditions.

    The buy-back of shares will take place through the granting of a specific mandate to an authorized intermediary, Banca Akros S.p.A., which will carry out the purchases in complete independence and without any influence whatsoever from Saipem S.p.A. in relation to the timing of the purchases or the conditions thereof.

    The unitary price of each buy-back shall not exceed, or be less than, the reference price of shares recorded on the computerised trading market on the day prior to the buy-back (plus or minus 5% for the maximum and minimum price respectively). Specifically, if the purchase is carried out in a regulated trading venue, the issuer may not purchase shares at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the same trading venue. Transactions must comply with art. 3 of EU Regulation no. 2016/1052, which provides that issuers shall not purchase, on any trading day, more than 25 % of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out.

    Buy-backs shall be made on the Computerized Trading Market, as gradually as deemed in the interest of the Company, in compliance with, and under the terms detailed in EU Market Abuse Regulation no. 596/2014, as integrated by the Commission Delegated Regulation (UE) 2016/1052 dated March 8, 2016 and by general and sector-specific regulations. Buy-backs will be executed in accordance with the procedures set out in article 144-bis, paragraph 1, letter b) of the Issuers’ Regulations, as well as in compliance with the market practices allowed by CONSOB through resolution no. 16839 of March 19, 2009, pursuant to article 180, paragraph 1, letter c), of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98.

    Buy-backs shall be made so as to ensure parity in the treatment of all Shareholders, as provided by art. 132 of Leg. Decree 58/98, and on regulated trading venues with the methods and operational procedures as governed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. regulations, which do not provide for direct buy-back/sale combinations.

    Purchases will be carried out in line with the maximum period of 18 months from the resolution taken by the Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2019.

    Based on the current price of Saipem S.p.A. shares on the Milan Stock Exchange (March 12, 2020), the potential maximum outlay for the buy-back operation is estimated at around Euro 16.000.000.

    Should any modification be made to the Programme, Saipem shall promptly inform the public.

    Saipem also undertakes to inform CONSOB and the market of transactions carried out as part of the Programme, both in aggregate and detailed form, also through publication on its website, within the timeframes required by the relevant regulations.

    As of today, Saipem holds 14,724,205 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.46% of the Company’s share capital. No treasury shares are held through subsidiary companies, fiduciaries or intermediaries.

    Saipem is a leading company in engineering, drilling and construction of major projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is “One-Company” organized in five business divisions (Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling and XSIGHT, dedicated to conceptual design). Saipem is a global solution provider with distinctive skills and competences and high-tech assets, which it uses to identify solutions aimed at satisfying customer requirements. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, it is present in over 70 countries worldwide and has 32 thousand employees of 120 different nationalities.

Другие новости по темам: buy-back, Saipem, shares  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 14

16:14 USCG Cutter Eagle cancels Charleston port call
15:47 Initial sea trials successfully completed by Wärtsilä & PSA Marine’s ground-breaking ‘IntelliTug’ project
13:11 DAMEN YS 4508 'PINK SHADOW' to star at St. Barths
12:01 Saipem S.p.A. launches the buy-back programme for its ordinary shares
11:43 AWO releases updated COVID-19 contingency planning guide
10:32 Reygar hits 100 vessel milestone, expands team into new office location

2020 March 13

18:06 MarCoPay realizes world's first onboard use of digital currency
17:53 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2020 fell by 14% Y-o-Y to 1.71 million tonnes
17:36 Overseas Shipholding Group announces purchase of three vessels
17:20 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2020 fell by 60% Y-o-Y to 50,700 tonnes
17:06 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank signs loan agreement with Sumitomo Heavy Industries
16:34 Rosmorport announced changing of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seaport's boundaries
16:29 Riia Sillave to take over management of HHLA TK Estonia
16:10 Rosmorport sums up results of its activities over two months of 2020
15:46 Finnlines operates normally despite the world-wide coronavirus outbreak
15:37 MacGregor enhances customer support capability in the Americas
15:22 Coronavirus (COVID-19) preparedness in Finnlines traffic
14:58 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2020 grew by 23% Y-o-Y to 11.16 million tonnes
14:33 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2M’2020 fell by 27.8% Y-o-Y to 4 million tonnes
14:09 CMA CGM updates BAF for Algeria Morocco Tunisia Roro services
13:54 Tallink Grupp stops cruise sales on Tallinn-Stockholm route from 13 March until 1 May 2020
13:35 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2020 fell by 13% Y-o-Y to 2.96 million tonnes
13:11 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 993,200 tonnes of cargo in 2M’2020, down 16 % Y-o-Y
12:47 Port of Ust-Luga handled 17.78 million tonnes in 2M’2020, up 4% Y-o-Y
12:24 Net profit of Sovcomflot in 2019 totaled $225 million versus loss 2018
12:00 The Port of Gothenburg takes measures against Coronavirus
11:43 Navigation season in Volga-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW to begin on March 24
11:00 Neptune Pacific Line acquires Pacific Direct Line
10:45 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2M’2020 grew by 2% to 9.22 million tonnes
10:22 Bunker prices at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia decrease following the fall of oil prices
10:00 CMA CGM starts its new unmatched service offering: Ocean Alliance Day Four Product
09:48 Russian Direct Investment Fund announced launching of infrastructure fund of up to RUB 600 billion
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 13
09:29 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.93% to $33.86, Light Sweet Crude – up 2.03% to $32.14
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is up to 633 points
09:12 Jotun announces the launch of Hull Skating Solutions

2020 March 12

18:27 Clipper Bulk to expand pool at the back of Klaveness’ Bulkhandling
18:17 MAN re-enters Finnish market with Baltic order
18:07 Samherji increases its shareholding in Eimskip
17:52 Port of Goole welcomes new Envirocat Marina named Bravo
17:41 DP World announces 2019 full year results
17:30 Cargo declines at Port of Long Beach in February 2020
17:21 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 22.9% to 544,037 TEU in February 2020
17:07 Corvus signs contract for delivery of ESS for coastal cargo carrier with Westcon Power & Automation
17:06 ECSA fully welcomes the Ministerial Declaration on Waterborne Transport
16:54 Tallinna Sadam comments on Estonian Government’s decision to postpone cruise ships calls until 01.05.2020
16:31 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2020 grew by 0.7% to 132.4 million tonnes of cargo (detalization)
16:27 Royal IHC awarded order for two efficient mining screen towers
16:07 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 2.7 million tonnes in 2M’2020, down 38% YoY
15:43 IMO Headquarters closed as precaution
15:20 Port of Helsinki throughput in 2M’2019 fell by 4.9% to 2.21 million tonnes (table)
14:56 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 24,000 tonnes of cargo in 2M’2020, up 18.2% Y-o-Y
14:32 Supervision procedure commenced over Murmansk Shipping Company
14:08 WMU strengthens partnerships and collaboration with Canada
13:45 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:23 Severnaya Verf launches Retivy corvette of Project 20380
13:01 Anglo-Eastern extends DNV GL’s Navigator Port technology to fleet
12:36 Customers of Klaipėda LNG Terminal actively take advantage of low gas prices
12:14 GTT signs a Global Technical Services Agreement with Excelerate Energy LP
11:57 IMO-led workshop focused on information sharing to boost maritime security in Western Indian Ocean