2020 March 13 10:22

Bunker prices at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia decrease following the fall of oil prices

Global oil prices go down again following the declaration of the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $125 pmt.

Average price of MGO - $355 pmt.

Average price of ULSFO - $305 pmt (-).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $210 pmt.

Bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $190

- MGO - $332

- ULSFO 0,1% - $340

- VLSFO 0,5% - $300

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.