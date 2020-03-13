-
Bunker prices at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia decrease following the fall of oil prices
Global oil prices go down again following the declaration of the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $125 pmt.
Average price of MGO - $355 pmt.
Average price of ULSFO - $305 pmt (-).
Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $210 pmt.
Bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $190
- MGO - $332
- ULSFO 0,1% - $340
- VLSFO 0,5% - $300
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
