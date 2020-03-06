2020 March 6 18:07

CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to the Middle East & Red Sea

CMA CGM has announced Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from March 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all Mediterranean ports (East & West Mediterranean and Adriatic) and Black Sea ports

Destination Range: To the Middle East and Red Sea ports and inland points via said ports

Cargo: Dry only

Date of application: March 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Amounts: USD 200 per 20' | USD 200 per 40'