2020 March 6 17:55

IAA PortNews' greetings on the International Women's Day!

The team of the Information and Analytical Agency PortNews congratulates female readers of the internet portal www.portnews.ru on the International Women’s Day!

On the eve of this spring day, we wish you feel respect and understanding from your colleagues, admiration and warmth from your beloved. Enjoy yourself and smell the roses! Be charming, happy and beloved!