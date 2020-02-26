  The version for the print

    Royal IHC to supply integrated power cablelay spread

    Global Marine Group has awarded Royal IHC (IHC) a contract for the design and delivery of an integrated power cablelay spread. This will be installed on its newly chartered vessel, NORMAND CLIPPER, the company said in its media release.

    The spread is optimised for inter-array cablelay and includes a patented quadrant handling system for second-end deployment operations. The equipment also includes IHC’s 15Te break-back tensioners and an overarching control system. This integrates the control of the carousel, tensioners and quadrant handling system, which will enhance efficiency by reducing the required number of operators.

    Furthermore, the modular design of the spread enables rapid mobilisation and demobilisation. This allows for greater versatility with regard to the type of contracts the vessel can carry out, ensuring flexibility for future operations.

    Together with KCI, its independent engineering subsidiary, IHC will provide the equipment within an accelerated delivery period. The tensioners will be provided on a long-term charter agreement from IHC’s base in Newcastle.

