2020 February 26 17:29

Keppel delivers world’s fastest brownfield FPSO modification project

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel Shipyard, has delivered the world’s fastest brownfield Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) modification and upgrading project safely and on time.

Named FPSO Abigail-Joseph, the vessel was delivered to Yinson Nepeta Production Ltd (Yinson), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yinson Holdings Berhad.

Keppel’s scope in this project includes refurbishment and life extension work, engineering and procurement, fabrication and installation of new structures including the helideck and riser balcony, as well as the installation, integration and completion of topside modules.



Chartered by First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Ltd (FIRST E&P) on a firm seven-year contract with options to extend, FPSO Abigail-Joseph will be deployed in Block OML 83/85 in the Anyala-Madu field, Niger State, Nigeria.

FPSO Abigail-Joseph has a processing capacity of 50,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 60,000 barrels of liquid per day (blpd). It also has a gas compression capacity of 34 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) and a storage capacity of not less than 550,000 barrels of oil. It is designed for 15 years of operations without dry docking.



About Keppel Offshore & Marine

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. Bolstered by a global network of yards and offices, it has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities – design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services.

A pioneer in offshore solutions, Keppel O&M has a strong track record in designing and building high-performance offshore drilling rigs, production platforms and specialised ships. It is a trusted partner in the conversion, repair and modification of diverse and complex rigs and vessels, and is also a developer of integrated solutions for the offshore renewable and infrastructure industries.



About Yinson Holdings Berhad

Yinson Holdings Berhad is one of the world’s leading Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (“FPSO”) facilities and services providers, listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

Yinson was established in 1983 as a transport agency in Johor Bahru which eventually grew to become one of Malaysia’s biggest transport companies.

In 2011, the Group began its venture into the oil and gas industry by winning its first Floating, Storage and Offloading (“FSO”) contract through its joint venture company with PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation.

In 2014, Yinson strengthened its core business through the acquisition of Fred. Olsen Production ASA. With the acquisition, Yinson inherited a strong and experienced team as well as a further 3 FPSOs and 1 mobile offshore production unit management contract.

In 2016, the Group streamlined the business transformed into a full-fledged FPSO operator through the divestment of its non-oil & gas business segments. Growing from strength to strength, Yinson is currently the 6th largest independent FPSO leasing company in the global FPSO market, with a wide geographical presence in 10 countries.