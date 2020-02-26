2020 February 26 16:23

Damen DOP ensures new approach to dredging – expert opinion

Damen DOP pumps can change the approach to dredging under small scale projects, Gennady Yegorov, General Director of Marine Engineering Bureau, said at the 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” organized by PortNews Media Group that has kicked off in Moscow today, February 26.



The expert says any crane can be converted into a dredger with DOP with a singe component changing the entire approach.



Damen DOP technology was presented by Harrold van Vliet, Regional Service Management, Damen.



According to him, the Damen DOP has been successfully used under the project on expansion of the Dutch museum, for sand mining in Tallinn (Estonia), excavation to make bottom trenches for cable laying in the Caspian Sea, barge unloading at the Port of Klaipeda (Estonia).



DOP is also available for rental.

