2020 February 26 16:00

FSUE Rosmorport to dredge 18.4 million cbm of material in 2020

The scope of dredging planned by FSUE Rosmorport for 2020 is to total 18.4 million cbm, Andrey Lavrishchev, General Director of the company, said at the 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” organized by PortNews Media Group that has kicked off in Moscow today, February 26.



According to him, 8.6 million cbm of material is to be dredged under maintenance projects with 9.83 million cbm to be dredged under new projects. The scope of dredging to be performed by Rosmorport’s own facilities is estimated at 7 million cbm, which is similar to the volumes of the previous year.



In 2019, Rosmorport's dredging totaled 10.3 million cbm including 8.6 million cbm of maintenance dredging.

3rd Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress kicks off in Moscow >>>>