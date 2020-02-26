2020 February 26 15:36

Yamal LNG reaches thirty million tons milestone

Yamal LNG announced that it has shipped its thirtieth million ton of LNG since the commencement of the project. The Arc7 ice-class tanker “Nikolay Yevgenov” loaded the 411th cargo as the project reached 30 million tons of LNG dispatched since the start-up of Train 1 in December 2017.

The facility is currently exceeding the design capacity of 16.5 million tons per annum. In 2019, the first full year of simultaneous operation of all three liquefaction trains, Yamal LNG produced 18.4 million tons of LNG, exceeding the plant's design capacity by 11% or 1.9 million tons.

Yamal LNG is constructing a 17.4 mtpa natural gas liquefaction plant comprised of three LNG trains of 5.5 mtpa each and one LNG train of 900 thousand tons per annum, utilizing the hydrocarbon resources of the South-Tambeyskoye field in the Russian Arctic. The first LNG Train began production in Q4 2017, Trains 2 and 3 - in July 2018 and November 2018, respectively. Yamal LNG shareholders include PAO NOVATEK (50.1%), Total (20%), CNPC (20%), and the Silk Road Fund (9.9%).