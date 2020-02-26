2020 February 26 14:34

Rosmorrechflot to have 20 dredgers built at Lotos shipyard by 2030

Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) is set to build a series of 20 self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers at Astrakhan Region based Lotos shipyard (United Shipbuilding Corporation), Alexander Poshivay, Acting Head of Rosmorrechflot, said at the 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” organized by PortNews Media Group that has kicked off in Moscow today, February 26.



According to him, the first phase foresees the construction of 4 dredgers with 16 ships to be built at the second phase.



The design has been developed together with Royal IHC.



The first 4 dredgers are to be built by 2022, with the second phase to be completed by 2030.



The construction will be financed under the leasing programme of STLC at an annual rate of 2.5% for 15 years. The lessees are Rosmorrechflot's Basin Administrations. The cost of one dredger is about RUB 1 billion. The competition for construction of the first two ships was announced by STLC in February 2020.



