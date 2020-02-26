2020 February 26 13:55

EU NAVFOR Somalia supports Djiboutian Coast Guard

Building and developing regional maritime capability is one of the key aims of EU NAVFOR by sharing our expertise we promote lasting regional maritime solutions, which will help to deter and prevent acts of piracy throughout the region, EU NAVFOR says in press release. Maritime Capacity Building (MCB) activities are proved to enhance the mutual trust and understanding between the European Union and regional maritime forces.

On 20 February 2020, EU NAVFOR Italian frigate Carlo Bergamini visited Djibouti. Crew member from the Italian warship were involved in a Local Maritime Capacity Building (LMCB) with ten military of Djiboutian Coast Guard.

Specifically, in this activity the members of Bergamini crew demonstrated (theory and practical) the operation of various instruments useful as an aid to the navigation, including radar, communication system and supervision of weather conditions, the system of electronic cartography used on board for the conduct of navigation, during an on-job training that promotes the professional growth of the very young Djiboutian military.