2020 February 26 12:51

Rosmorport announces tender for dredging on access canal of Temryuk port

FSUE Rosmorport has announced a tender in an electronic form to select an organization for execution of maintenance dredging on the access canal of Temryuk port.

According to the official website of the Unified State Procurement Information System, the initial (maximum) price is RUB 4,999,941.

The deadline for application of bids - 4 March 2020 with the results to be announced on March 13.

