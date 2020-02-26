  The version for the print

    Rosmorport announces tender for dredging on access canal of Temryuk port

    FSUE Rosmorport has announced a tender in an electronic form to select an organization for execution of maintenance dredging on the access canal of Temryuk port.

    According to the official website of the Unified State Procurement Information System, the initial (maximum) price is RUB 4,999,941.

    The deadline for application of bids  - 4 March 2020 with the results to be announced on March 13.

    The 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” has kicked off in Moscow today, February 26. The major industry event is organized by PortNews Media Group.  General Partner – FSUE Rosmorport, General Sponsor – Damen Shipyards Group. The Congress is supported by Federal Marine and River Transport Agency and Rosatom.

