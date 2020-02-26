2020 February 26 12:28

PortNews Media Group and Shipbuilding Cluster of Arkhangelsk Region sign agreement on cooperation

Elena Snitko, General Director of PortNews Media Group, and Sergey Smirnov, Director of Arkhangelsk Region’s Shipbuilding Cluster, have signed an Agreement on Cooperation and Understanding. The ceremony was held in the framework of the 3rd Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress that has kicked off in Moscow today, February 26.



The Congress has gathered over 300 representatives of both contractors and customers from major companies and organizations.



The event includes the 7th International Dredging Forum and the 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".

