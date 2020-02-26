2020 February 26 18:01

Chartwell Marine announces sponsorship agreement with Alan Roberts Racing in the lead up to the 2020 racing season

Pioneering next generation naval architects, Chartwell Marine, have announced a sponsorship agreement with Alan Roberts Racing in the lead up to the 2020 racing season, the company said in its release. The sponsorship for the length of the 2020 season, will include Chartwell’s logo in a prominent position on Alan Roberts’ boat, joining fellow offshore wind sponsors, Seacat Services, in supporting Alan’s 2020 run for the Solitaire du Figaro title.

The partnership builds on the strong links to Southampton’s thriving maritime industry, with both Chartwell and Alan Roberts having well-established roots in the city. With continuing support from businesses such as Chartwell, South Coast is now well established as an offshore wind support vessel hub for the buoyant UK market.

With a strong track record in supporting the development of local supply chains, Chartwell Marine now looks to France. The French Government announced this week that it has scaled up its 2028 tendering target to 8.75GW, and with six approved projects in the pipeline, the domestic offshore wind market is ripe for expansion.