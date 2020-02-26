2020 February 26 13:10

Global Offshore announces new addition to its cable installation fleet

Global Offshore, a leading provider of cable installation, repair and trenching services to the offshore renewables, utilities and oil & gas markets and part of the Global Marine Group, is adding the Normand Clipper, an accomplished offshore installation and construction vessel, to their fleet. The vessel, on long-term charter from Solstad Offshore, will be operational within the first quarter of this year, the company said in its release.

The Normand Clipper is currently being fitted with a 4,000 tonne cable carousel, two 15-tonne cable tensioners, a 25-tonne quadrant deployment frame and a fully integrated control system, and will be capable of operating in an increased operational window of significant wave height up to 3.0m. The large open back deck will allow for full lengths of constructed CPS to be stored, facilitating a shorter operational turnaround for customers, and installing up to three inter array cables per day. After upgrade, the DP2 vessel offers flexibility across industries, being able to work within, and mobilise quickly between, offshore renewables, oil and gas, power as well as telecommunications installations and repairs.

The highly flexible ship will also be capable of working as a dedicated trenching vessel, utilising one of the company’s two Q1400 trenching systems to ensure the long term safety of the product on the seabed. The Normand Clipper will similarly be able to carry out fibre optic cable installation utilising two 12-tonne linear cable engines, jointing and testing capability, a cable plough, trenching system and work-class ROVs for post-lay inspection.

The charter gives Global Offshore options for up to eight years.