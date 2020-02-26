2020 February 26 12:10

Contship Italia confirms operational continuity at Group's maritime and intermodal terminals amidst SARS-CoV-2 outbreak

Following the recent actions implemented by Italian Authorities to contain the Coronavirus outbreak, Contship Italia Group would like to advise all its customers and business partners that terminal operations in La Spezia (LSCT), Ravenna (TCR) and Melzo (RHM), as well as all intermodal transport services run by Hannibal and Oceanogate Italia, continue to operate as normal, the company said in its release.

Contship Italia Group will continue to monitor the evolving situation and issue updates when necessary.