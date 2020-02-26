2020 February 26 10:21

3rd Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress kicks off in Moscow

The 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” has kicked off in Moscow. The Congress has gathered over 300 representatives of both contractors and customers from major companies and organizations.



The Congress includes the 7th International Dredging Forum and the 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".

The discussions will cover hydrological aspects of the Nizhny Novgorod hydrosystem project including alternative solutions, prospects and problems of operating water facilities within the jurisdiction of Federal Water Resources Agency, key design solutions for water supply to Volga-Akhtubinsk flood plain, subsea construction and assembly works of Marine Rescue Service, state-of-the-art technologies for waterproofing and repair of HES, wearproof technologies for hydraulic mechanization works, concrete prot methods, functioning of HES on IWW of Russia, construction of the Bagayevsky hydrosystem on the Don river, reconstruction of the Volga-Don Canal, construction of beach-holding structures and wave suppressing beaches near the town of Svetlogorsk in the Kaliningrad Region, unstable soil stabilization with microcement, application of high-strength mesh structures for hydraulic engineering work in ports.



The major industry event is organized by PortNews Media Group. General Partner – FSUE Rosmorport, General Sponsor – Damen Shipyards Group. The Congress is supported by Federal Marine and River Transport Agency and Rosatom.