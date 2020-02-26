2020 February 26 10:06

GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of two new LNG Carriers

GTT has received an order from the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of two new LNG Carriers (LNGC1) on behalf of the Japanese ship-owner “K” LINE, the company said in its release.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 79,960 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The delivery of the vessels is planned during the second quarter of 2022.