2020 February 25 17:51

Four new IBIA board members announced at AGM

The result of the International Bunker Industry Association board elections was announced at the IBIA AGM on Monday 24 February, 2020, prior to the IBIA Annual Dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane.

Seven candidates were up for election for four IBIA board positions.

The four candidates elected for a 3-year term are: Constantinos Capetanakis, Starbulk, Greece; Peter Beekhuis, Maersk Oil Trading, Singapore; Adrian Tolson, Blue Insight, USA; Mustafa Muhtaroglu, Energy Petrol, Turkey.

They will join the IBIA Board on 1 April, 2020, when our current chairman, Michael Green (UK) and Treasurer Martin Laue Brodersen (Denmark) will step down along with Lim Teck Cheng (Singapore) and Dilip Mody (India). IBIA would like to thank them all for their contributions to the success of the Association.

As of April 1, 2020, the IBIA board will be as follows: Chairman: Henrik Zederkof, Bunker Holding A/S; Vice-Chairman: Timothy Cosulich, Fratelli Cosulich; Hon Treasurer: Nigel Draffin, Consultant; Peter Beekhuis, Maersk Oil Trading; Eugenia Benavides, Terpel; Constantinos Capetanakis, Starbulk; Patrick Holloway, Webber Wentzel Attorneys; Mustafa Muhtaroglu, Energy Petrol; Adrian Pask, BP Marine; Adrian Tolson, Blue Insight, USA; Nicolas Vukelja, Terramar.