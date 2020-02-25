2020 February 25 17:30

ClassNK develops its Digital Grand Design 2030

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has developed its “ClassNK Digital Grand Design 2030”, the company said in its release. In recent years, with the growing need for ESG investment and SDGs management, social transformation utilizing digital technology is rapidly progressing.

In the maritime industry, attempts are being made to create new value by collecting and utilizing data on ship operations and cargo movements, and sharing it among different players to promote further innovation. Advances in digital technology are also introducing unprecedented ways of ensuring safety, such as data condition monitoring and evaluation, and advanced predictions through simulations. ClassNK Digital Grand Design 2030 shows the future vision of the Society for the digital society of 2030.

With the grand design’s concept of "Creating innovation for a blue economy", ClassNK expands its cultivated technology and knowledge to ocean-related business and aims to bring innovation to the maritime industry and its related industries.

To achieve this, they have established the following 3 fundamental policies.

* Further improve safety and efficiency by providing advanced and rational classification services through the development of new technical services based on data utilization such as survey systems in line with condition monitoring and evaluation technologies, and the creation of individual ship charts.

* Diversify certification services and expand their scope. In particular, create new value in ocean-related businesses by providing support with new challenges involving ocean development and integrated onshore and offshore logistics services.

* Support the realization of social innovation brought by digital technology and new challenges by establishing various rules and flexible environmental aspects.