2020 February 25 18:06

Maritime world players gather in Antwerp for World Ports Conference 2020

World Ports Conference 2020 is an initiative of the International Association of Ports and Harbours. This three-day conference comprises a mix of panel discussions, one-on-one dialogues, practical workshops and specialised work events, held in the Antwerp Elisabeth Centre. From 17 to 19 March the leading players in the maritime world will deal with subjects such as exchanging data, the energy transition, corporate innovation, risk and reputation.

World Ports Conference 2020 has as it aim bring together a wide selection of the maritime and logistics world, including leading ports and their customers, shipping industry regulators, NGOs, start-ups and other participants in the logistics chain. The theme of this year's conference is "Building transparency, predictability and trust."



Emanuele Grimaldi (Managing Director of Grimaldi Group), Clemence Cheng (Executive Director of Hutchison Ports), Katey Ware (UK Permanent Representative at the IMO) and Guy Platten (Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping) belong to the first group of more than 30 top speakers and panel members who will be attending.



Port of Antwerp will be taking advantage of the opportunity to organise the "Port Authority Round Table" on 17 March, at which 20 port CEOs will debate subjects of current interest along with the maritime and logistics challenges of the future.