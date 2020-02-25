2020 February 25 15:49

RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet starts preparing for "Sea Cup" competition

The crews of the Baltic Fleet ships have started preparing for the qualifying stage of the international competition "Sea Cup-2020", says press center of RF Defence Ministry. Sailors will perform live firing from artillery systems on surface and air targets.

In addition, the military personnel will conduct ship exercises to move the ship to the anchorage area with the maximum speed of passing the specified routes, as well as work out the coherence of mooring groups when setting and weighing the ship from the anchor.

In preparation for the competition, training sessions will be held with military personnel at a special training complex for damage control. There will also be exercises on the use of rescue equipment during evacuation from the ship.

The international competition "Sea Cup" will be held within the framework of the Army International Games 2020.