2020 February 25 14:05

Marakeb Technologies and Fincantieri sign MOU for unmanned technology collaboration

Marakeb Technologies, a leading autonomous technology provider, and Fincantieri, one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in order to explore global collaboration opportunities in the field of autonomous technology, the company said in its release. The agreement was signed by Basel Shuhaiber, Chief Executive Officer of Marakeb Technologies, and Giuseppe Giordo, General Manager of Fincantieri Naval Business at the 2020 Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi.



The agreement is intended to initiate a cross-evaluation of Fincantieri’s current automation solutions and Marakeb Technologies’ patented unmanned technology, as well as to jointly develop applications on various vessel types in Fincantieri’s portfolio.



The global partnership aspires to establish future commercial opportunities in regional and international markets, by uniting Marakeb’s proven track-record in the MENA region and Fincantieri’s strong interest in the integration of new technologies and in the expansion of its global footprint.



