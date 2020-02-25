2020 February 25 10:43

World Maritime University signs MoU with Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the World Maritime University (WMU) and the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP) during the International Association of Maritime Universities (IAMU) Extraordinary International Executive Board Meeting in Tokyo on 13 February. The MOU was signed by Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of WMU and VADM Eduardo Ma R Santos, AFP(Ret), President of MAAP. The signing was witnessed by Dr. Takeshi Nakazawa, Executive Director of IAMU, WMU says in a press release.

Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of WMU, Dr. Takeshi Nakazawa, Executive Director of IAMU and VADM Eduardo Ma R Santos, AFP(Ret), President of MAAP. Photo courtesy of MAAP.

The Agreement will enable linkages in the field of maritime education and training between the two partners. It provides opportunities for the exchange of academic information, short-term faculty exchanges, field studies, and cooperation on professional development courses, distance education, and research, as well as participation of MAAP faculty in WMU degree programmes.

As the International Maritime Organization’s centre of excellence for postgraduate maritime education, WMU’s mission is to be the world centre of excellence in postgraduate maritime and oceans education, professional training and research, while building global capacity and promoting sustainable development. The MoU aligns with WMU capacity building mission as well as the University’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4 focused on inclusive and equitable quality education for all, as well as Goal 17 focused on partnerships.

Located in Mariveles, Bataan in the Philippines, the mission of MAAP is to provide quality education and training to students for the development of competent graduates who shall possess the character, knowledge, and skills necessary for the successful pursuit of a maritime career.