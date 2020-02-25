2020 February 25 13:27

THE Alliance announces details of 2020 Middle East service network

Following the PR from THE Alliance (released on 16th January 2020), the members of THE Alliance, Hapag-Lloyd, Hyundai Merchant Marine, Ocean Network Express, and Yang Ming announced updated details of 2020 Service Network, focusing on Asia-Middle East trade-lane. THE Alliance will introduce three newly organized express loops from early April and these services will provide higher frequency, direct and expanded coverage, and the fastest connection from the respective regions.



Asia and the Middle East



AG1

Ningbo – Kaohsiung – Xiamen – Shekou – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Dammam – Hamad – Sohar – Singapore – Ningbo



AG2

Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Port Kelang – Jebel Ali – Hamad – Umm Qasr – Hamad – Jebel Ali – Singapore – Shanghai



AG3

Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – Singapore- Jebel Ali – Dammam – Jubail – Abu Dhabi – Port Kelang – Singapore – Hong Kong – Qingdao



With upgraded service loops for the Middle East, THE Alliance will keep bringing the most reliable and value-added services to its customers.