2020 February 25 10:14

CMA CGM announces PSS from Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea & West Med to Reunion, Mauritius, Mayotte, Comoros, Seychelles & Madagascar

CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:

Effective March 10th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

Origin range: From Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea & West Med

Destination range: To Reunion, Mauritius, Mayotte, Comoros, Seychelles & Madagascar

Cargo: Dry, Reefer, Open Top, Flat Rack, SOC

Amount: EUR 100/20' | EUR 200/40' | EUR 200/20'Reefer | EUR 400/40'Reefer

Payment: With the freight