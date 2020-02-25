-
2020 February 25 10:14
CMA CGM announces PSS from Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea & West Med to Reunion, Mauritius, Mayotte, Comoros, Seychelles & Madagascar
CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:
Effective March 10th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
Origin range: From Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea & West Med
Destination range: To Reunion, Mauritius, Mayotte, Comoros, Seychelles & Madagascar
Cargo: Dry, Reefer, Open Top, Flat Rack, SOC
Amount: EUR 100/20' | EUR 200/40' | EUR 200/20'Reefer | EUR 400/40'Reefer
Payment: With the freight
